Coburn

Sallie Marie Coburn, 76, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home in Corydon, IN, surrounded by family. She was born Christmas Day, December 25, 1944, the daughter of Luther Sr. and Ethel Skaggs Graham. Sallie was a homemaker. She was a member of First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC and attended Perseverance Chapel in Corydon, IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Coburn; grandson, Drake Brown; and brothers, Luther Jr. and James Graham. Sallie is survived by three daughters, Karen Edwards (Scott) of Winston Salem, NC; Brooke Clinard (Brian) of Kernersville, NC; and Melinda Weathers (Ralph) of Fredericksburg, IN; one son, David Coburn (Kim) of Corydon, IN; one brother, Kenny Graham (Judy) of Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service and visitation was held in Corydon, IN on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Sallie will be entombed with her husband at 11:00AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Kernersville, NC.

