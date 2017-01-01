Clubhouse Academy

The Kids’ Clubhouse owner Jill Eversole is expanding and creating a private school called the Clubhouse Academy, opening in the fall semester of 2023.

During the first year, Eversole explained that the school will focus on sixth and seventh grades. After the first year, she plans to expand the school into eighth grade, as well as maybe even high school.

For more, see the Thursday, May 18 edition.