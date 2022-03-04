Clinard

Kernersville – Mr. Bobby Ray Clinard, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on September 16, 1932 in Guilford Coun-ty to Lawrence Vernon and Ola Cagle Clinard. For work, Bobby was a contractor in the area for many years. Bobby enjoyed farming and loved to garden. He loved showing Quarter Horses in his younger years. Bobby was a lifelong member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed coaching the women’s softball team. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Linnie Idol Clinard; grandson, Dustin Clinard; and five siblings. He is survived by his five children: Tim Clinard (Donna), Karen Powell (Ed), Robin Arnold, Jane Ann Clinard, and Scott Clinard (Shan-non); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Ingram (Matt), Cindy Dunn (Rob), Anna Lance (Gideon), LaRae Smith (Mason), Lucas Arnold, Erika Clinard, and Dawson Clinard; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Bobby will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Cemetery Fund at 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family would like to express their gratitude to Liberty Hospice for their care for Bobby. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.