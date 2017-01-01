Classified Employee of the Year

Anita Linville is the lead financial secretary at Kernersville Middle School (KMS) and she has recently been named Classified Employee of the Year.

She has worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) for 26 years.

“I worked one year at Hanes-Lowrance and then came to Kernersville Middle that summer to help open the school in August of 1998,” Linville said. “That was an adventure to say the least.”

