Classic car museum proposed

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved a rezoning request during last month’s regular meeting to allow for construction of a classic car museum on Old Winston Road.

According to Hatling, petitioner Jim Taylor asked that the 1.86 acre piece of property located in the 200 block of Old Winston Road be rezoned from RS-12 (Residential Building, Single Family) to GB-S (General Business-Special Use District), with requested uses listed as club or lodge; museum or art gallery.

