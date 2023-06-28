Clark

Donald Earl Clark, Sr., aged 86, passed into God’s hands on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, entering the next chapter of a life well lived. He enjoyed life, especially his passion for anything water related, his beloved North Myrtle beach eatery Boulineaus, and tinkering on everything imaginable. Raised on a farm, he learned early how to fix anything, and like his father, he enjoyed the challenge and success of doing so.

Born and raised in St. Pauls, NC, Donald lived with his family in many parts of North Carolina during a successful 30-year career with Carolina Telephone Company. While he appreciated his career, he more appreciated his many years of retirement, ultimately proud of the fact he had been retired more years than he had worked!

Surviving him are his cherished wife of 66 years, Ann, son, Don, both of Kernersville, three sisters, Linda, Jeanette and Susan, and many cousins and friends, past and present. He is predeceased by his parents JC and Thelma, a brother, John, and his cherished dogs Pepe and Casper.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, July 3, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.