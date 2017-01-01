Clarios shooting

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced Friday afternoon that a suspect had been charged in connection to a shooting death at the Clarios manufacturing plant off West Mountain Street earlier in the week.

According to the FCSO, Diarus Mark Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with felony voluntary manslaughter, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons. Raynor appeared before a magistrate and received a $500,000 secured bond. He is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

