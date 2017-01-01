On Monday, November 19, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, 2019 Citizen of the Year Award recipient Rishado Robinson and the Kernersville News stopped by the Town of Kernersville to surprise Rochelle Joseph with the Chamber’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Award.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 28 & 29, 2020 edition.
Citizen of the Year
On Monday, November 19, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, 2019 Citizen of the Year Award recipient Rishado Robinson and the Kernersville News stopped by the Town of Kernersville to surprise Rochelle Joseph with the Chamber’s 2020 Citizen of the Year Award.
Previous post: Belews Lake development
Next post: Kicking off Christmas