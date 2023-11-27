Cissna

Robert Stewart Cissna, 74, of North Davidson County, N.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, Kernersville, NC.

Bob was born on November 14, 1949, in Cleveland, OH, and adopted by David and Nan Cissna. His early years were in Chicago, Ill., Kalamazoo, Mich. and, from age 13, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. He graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1969.

Bob received training in small appliance repair from Goodwill Industries and worked for Black Box Corp. in Lawrence, Pa. He was a contract office cleaning person for a number of years prior to his retirement.

After his mother passed away in 2017, he relocated to North Carolina to live near his brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathy Anne Cissna, who survive him. He is also survived by his nephew, Andrew Robert Cissna; Andrew’s wife, Sarah; and their two children.

Memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103, or Goodwill Industries of SW Pennsylvania, 118 52nd St., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15201.

