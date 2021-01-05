Church

Kernersville – Mrs. Mary Scott Church, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home. Mary was born July 6, 1942 in Ashe County to Tom and Marie Pierce Scott.

She was a faithful and dedicated member at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church for many years. Mary worked in the Engineering Department at RJ Reynolds Tobacco, retiring with over 36 years of service.

She was a huge Elvis fan and a big sports fan as well, with NC State Basketball at the top of the list. Mary and David loved to travel and were especially fond of the mountains. Their travels took them to all US states, with the exception of Alaska.

Mary had a genuinely kind soul, who loved her family, her church family and her neighbors. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, David Church, in 2017.

Surviving are her son, Kenny Church (wife, Terri); two grandchildren, Tyler and Karsyn Church; and two sisters, Nancy LaPrad and Tommie Kay Koontz.

A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at West Jefferson City Cemetery with Pastor Justin Lowe officiating. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Friends can sign the register book from 10:00 – 11:30 AM Thursday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church at 794 Sedge Garden Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com