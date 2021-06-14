Chronister

February 25, 1953 – June 14, 2021. It is with great sadness the family of Ricky Bob Chronister announces his passing on June 14, 2021. Born February 25, 1953 to Dean Chronister and Betty Lou Taber in Claremore, Oklahoma. He met the love of his life, Marjorie, in Tulsa, Oklahoma where they worked together at City Service. They were married in 1986 and adored their beloved dog Malibu. Ricky received his Bachelor’s in accounting and later became a computer programmer analyst until he retired.

Ricky was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his stepfather George, nephew Michael, and his good friend Richard. Ricky was always ready, willing, and able to wet a hook any chance he could. Ricky was always an Okie, but loved the mountains, lakes, and rivers of North Carolina.

Ricky took being a man very seriously. He was a wonderful person, a wonderful husband, and provided for his family. All of which were at the core of his heart and soul. Ricky loved spending time with his neighbors David, Brenda, and their daughter Dawnica, as well as Jason and Dana.

Ricky was loved by all that knew him and will be truly missed. He is now with his love Marjorie, his Mother, Betty Lou, his Sister, Sandra Dean, and he is most assuredly fishing with George in Heaven’s pristine waters.

Ricky is survived by his nephew Michael Kennedy of Norman and children Landon Kennedy and Lauren Kennedy-Garrison (Royce) of Norman. Preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Ann Chronister (Boley); father Dean Chronister; mother Betty Lou Taber; sister Sandra Dean Cunha.