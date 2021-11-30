Christmas Parade

With roughly 2,000 participants last year, the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, sponsored by Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville, is one of the largest parades in the Triad.

The parade will officially start at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 on the corner of East Mountain Street and Hwy 66 South and end at Kernersville Elementary School , lasting roughly two hours.

