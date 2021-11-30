Christmas Around Kernersville

Christmas Around Kernersville, sponsored by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Children can begin the day during story time with Santa, who will be reading “A Night Before Christmas” at the Kernersville Museum at 10 a.m. Then, set off to go shopping with their parents and Santa.

From 12 – 1 p.m., stop at Founders Park for a performance from the Kerwin Baptist Handbells.

