Chatman

Kernersville – Ms. Barbara Myers Chatman, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on August 19, 1944 in Forsyth County to Ernest Franklin and Myrtle Lillian Williams Myers. Barbara loved Elvis Presley and owned many collectables related to him and his music. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her two brothers, Clyde Ray Myers, and Ernest Steve Myers. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Deborah Wagoner (Richard) and Heather Chatman (Darrick); eight grandchildren, Dylan, Brandon, Donovan, M’Keyla, Tiahna, Jaikyiah, Darrius Jr., and Dashia; one sister, Patsy M. Smith (Ricky); one sister-in-law, Lucy Myers; and many special nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services for Barbara held at this time. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.