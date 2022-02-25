Chamelin

Kernersville – Bobbie Lou Chamelin 92, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday February 25, 2022. She was born July 20, 1929, in Walnut Cove North Carolina moving to Kernersville upon her marriage in 1948. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Johnny Chamelin (2003). Her parents Dora and Renny Farmer of Walnut Cove, 3 Sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her sons Michael Chamelin of Kernersville, Steve Chamelin of Winston Salem, one granddaughter Miranda Chamelin Brim (Andy) of Madison, one great granddaughter Carla Brim of Madison. Many loving nieces, nephews, Sunshine Sisters, and many friends. She was a long-time member of Kernersville Church of Christ, very active in all Ladies functions. She was well known for having A green thumb. Placing fresh flowers from her yard in church- every Sunday as long as she was able. Bobbie loved to travel with her friend Pat Vestal. Many trips to Florida, Texas, and for her 75th birthday a trip to Niagara Falls. Mountain trips to pick apples and cabbage. Listening to music in Mt Airy and Galax with friends. A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Kernersville Church of Christ 1016 Salisbury Street Kernersville, North Carolina with Michael Idol officiating, Hayworth Miller Funeral home of Kernersville is serving the family. In lieu of flower memorials may be made to: AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, N.C. 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.