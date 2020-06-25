Coming in at the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew Oliver is excited to be part of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce team.
Oliver, the Chamber’s director of engagement and economic progress, said in his position he oversees an array of events and different committees.
For more, see the Thursday, September 24, 2020 edition.
Chamber new hire
Coming in at the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew Oliver is excited to be part of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce team.
Previous post: District Court judge
Next post: Iacone