Chamber contract renewed

The Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen (BOA) recently met on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Court Room to conduct their scheduled meeting.

The BOA began their meeting with a public hearing on the lease agreement with the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 136 East Mountain Street.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher explained that this is a long-standing lease with the Town of Kernersville and the Chamber of Commerce. The new lease would increase by 5% from the previous lease agreement.

“The Chamber has been a good tenant and works well with the Town throughout the years so we are recommending continuing that lease,” Swisher said.

The vote to continue the lease was motioned by Alderman Joe Pinnix and seconded by Alderman J.R. Gorham. The vote was unanimous. For more, See the Saturday/Sunday, July 1 & 2, 2023 edition.