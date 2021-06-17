Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year

As the Instructional Facilitator at Caleb’s Creek Elementary, Shelby Ijames does whatever is necessary to support staff members and students. Once, when someone wondered whether some needed papers had accidentally been thrown out, Ijames climbed into the dumpster and searched until she found them.

And she was happy to do it.

“I want to be remembered as someone who was always willing to help,” Ijames said.

