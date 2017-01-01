Certified Instructional Person of the Year

When Sedge Garden Elementary School Curriculum Coordinator Megan Houston learned that she had been named Certified Instructional Support Person of the Year at the school, she was shocked and humbled.

“I was very shocked. We were in the middle of testing and setting up at our school, and I was surprised and confused about what was going on,” she said. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 27 & 28, 2021 edition.