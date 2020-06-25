CCM meals

Now through November 25, Crisis Control Ministry (CCM) of Kernersville is giving a full Thanksgiving holiday meal to neighbors who receive food assistance from the ministry.

Abbey McCall, director of community and volunteer relations for CCM, noted that the meals may include any of the following items: 14-pound turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, gravy mix, canned yams, canned cream of mushroom soup, fried onions, cake mix, syrup, salt and pepper, canned green beans, canned collard greens, macaroni, canned pears, brown rice, pancake mix, shelf stable 1% milk, peanut butter, canned chicken and spaghetti sauce.

