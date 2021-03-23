Caution should continue

Health care professionals in Forsyth County are urging the community that now is not the time to let our guards down in protecting against COVID-19 even as more receive vaccinations.

“As we move into April, we expect vaccine donations to increase, but we are seeing a third COVID surge in Germany,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert, last week.

Priest attributed an increase in cases overseas to two main factors.

“People have stopped wearing masks and social distancing and their vaccine rollout has been slower,” Priest said.

