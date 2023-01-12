Caudill Jones

Kernersville’s Dana Caudill-Jones served admirably on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education for eight years, and now she is looking forward to moving on to the next stage of her life. Jones plans on staying busy and has not ruled out running for elected office in the future.

“I am still working at the family business at Caudill’s Electric. I have joined the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I want to continue to work as a volunteer for the schools and give back,” said Jones. “I don’t have an elected position I want to run for, but I won’t say I will never run for elected office. It’s a matter of timing to serve.”

For more, see the Thursday, January 12, 2023 edition.