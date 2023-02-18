Casper

Richard Lee Casper, 77, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on September 12, 1945, to the late Rufus Casper and Macie Duggins Casper. Richard was a man of great faith, was a follower of the Bible, and had a good relationship with God. He enjoyed being outdoors, and you could often find him hunting or fishing. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after 40 years of service. Richard also had a deep love for his four cats, Annabelle, Gracie, Moses, and Camo.

As well as his parents, Richard is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

He is survived by three sons, Rusty Casper, Darin Casper, and Brent Casper and wife Patricia; grandchild Kelsey Casper; and one Brother Adam Casper.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Dr. Teresa Forshee and Pastor Larry Forshee. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2:00 PM- 2:45PM at the funeral home before the service. Memorials may be made to Branch of Hope Church, at 803 E Mountain St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.