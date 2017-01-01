Cash Elementary playground

The community celebrated completion of a new playground at Cash Elementary School during a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, March 28 with supporters from area businesses, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and elected officials all coming out to see the structure up close and personal.

Not only will the playground serve the children who attend Cash Elementary School, it will also be open to the public through the Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department.

Christine Brown, PTA president at Cash, said the playground partnership between Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Town of Kernersville has been in the works for some time. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 2 & 3, 2022 edition.