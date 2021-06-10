Cases among unvaccinated

Although cases of COVID-19 have dropped dramatically among those who have been vaccinated against the virus, medical professionals say viral spread is as strong as ever in those who haven’t received a vaccine.

“We’re still seeing COVID cases among the unvaccinated. There is as much COVID as ever in those who haven’t been vaccinated,” shared Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift on Tuesday afternoon.

