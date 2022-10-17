Carlson

Charles Philip Carlson “Chuck” died 10/17/22 at age 92 1/2 after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born in Evanston, Illinois to the late Oscar and Olive Carlson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Carlson and his older brother, Lt. Col. (Retired) Jack Carlson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Teresa Carlson Sergeant (Mike), Kathleen Jean Carlson, Elizabeth Carlson, Laura Carlson Turnage (Ed).

Grandchildren are: Joshua N. Kitchen (Karyn), Philip Carver, Michael Stephen Sergeant II, James Turnage, Jonathon Turnage, and Margaret Ann Turnage

Great grandchildren: Jacob Thompson, Alexis Kitchen, Nature Kitchen, Jazzmyn Kitchen and Michael Stephen Sergeant III.

His surviving brother is Dr. David Carlson (May) and their children David Carlson and Jennifer Carlson.

Chuck was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served in the Army heroically and honorably in both wars. He continued his education and received a BA in Science and became Fisheries Biologist. He worked for the Federal Government as a Fisheries Biologist. His last assignment was Pisgah Forest Fish Hatchery where he retired in 1989. He did not stop working! He obtained his CNA credentials and worked at the former Bryan Center in Brevard. He then worked as a fish consultant for Ziglar Brothers. When he retired the third time, he was a valuable volunteer at Mission Hospital. He worked with the pet therapy volunteers in the hospital as well as volunteering in the Heart Tower. He loved all animals and had a white squirrel on the deck that he would feed.

When his wife Nancy became ill, he was able to take care of her at home based on his CNA training. He was a quiet man who showed his love through his actions throughout his lifetime. He was an avid environmentalist and recycled with a passion. He wanted his grandchildren and great grandchildren to grow up in a safe and healthy world. While he was able, he loved to garden. When he got a computer he was fascinated. He enjoyed playing computer games and even won at solitaire! He was an incredibly intelligent, deeply caring, loyal man who loved his family and four-legged friends. He continued his caring by donating his body to science in Chapel Hill. The family had a private wake per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice, the local animal shelter/SPCA or Sierra Club.

The family would like to thank Transylvania hospital staff, Dr. De La Torre and staff, and all of the kind people who have interacted, helped, and been part of our Dad’s life.

