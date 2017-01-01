Candidate questions

The Kernersville News is publishing a 13-part series of questions to this year’s Kernersville candidates for mayor and the Board of Aldermen (BOA) along with their responses. The first question and set of responses appeared in the Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 editions.

This week’s question asks the candidates about issues related to stormwater runoff, especially when private properties are impacted. Mayoral candidate responses for the same question will appear in the Thursday, Sept. 23 edition. For more, see the Tuesday, September 21 edition.