Candidate Lischke

Dr. Michael Lischke is among a total of 11 candidates who have filed for a seat on the five-member Kernersville Board of Aldermen in the upcoming municipal election on November 2.

The field of candidates is as varied as it is large, with candidates including several incumbents and all with varying interests and backgrounds.

Lischke has resided in Kernersville for 25 years. He and his wife, Dr. Aimee Lischke, moved here from Philadelphia for her medical residency, selecting Kernersville for its central location in the Triad and because its setting felt familiar.

