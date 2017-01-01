Candidate forum

Kernersville Board of Aldermen candidates staked out their positions on a variety of issues during Tuesday night’s Municipal Candidates Forum, hosted by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville.

Eleven aldermen candidates are on the November 2 ballot competing for five open Board seats, and all participated in Tuesday night’s forum. Dana Caudill Jones, a former Board member, a lifelong resident of Kernersville and a current member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, served as the evening’s moderator.

For more, see the Thursday, October 21 edition.