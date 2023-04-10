Campbell

Kernersville – Mr. Billy Neal Campbell, 88, went on to be with Jesus on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on September 27, 1934, in Guilford County to Guy Thomas and Faye Stafford Campbell. Billy was a veteran of the United States Army where he was a tank mechanic for the 101st Division/7th Armored. Having worked as a mechanic, Billy could fix anything. He was a faithful member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Billy’s grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He was one of the sweetest men to ever walk this Earth. He was a loving husband, father, Papaw, great Papaw, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Canada (husband, Neal) and two brothers, Ronnie Campbell (wife, Annie Ruth) and G.T. Campbell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Dull Campbell; one son, Kevin Campbell (wife, Kristie); one daughter, Mitzi C. Rogers (husband, Robby); five granddaughters, Danielle Roach (husband, Logan), Haley Rogers, Naomi Brown (husband, Kyle), Maggie Pegg (husband, Tory), and Emma Campbell (Adam); one sister, Carolyn McKaughan; two great grandchildren, Evangeline Roach and Rhys Roach; two sisters-in-law, Gaylene Campbell and Doris Easter; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Billy will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Travis Shannon and Rev. Steve Martin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.