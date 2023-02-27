Campbell

Mr. Guy Thomas “G.T.” Campbell, Jr., 93, of Kernersville, NC passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.

A native of Kernersville, NC, G.T. was the husband of 69 years to Gaylene Brown Campbell and the son of Guy Thomas Campbell, Sr., and Faye Stafford Campbell, both deceased. G.T. was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from Eastern Airlines after 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Hooker Furniture Company for several years in the maintenance department. G.T. was very mechanically inclined and loved working on small engine repairs. He enjoyed his goats and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Gaylene; son, Greg Campbell of Kernersville, NC; sister, Carolyn McKaughan; brother, Billy Campbell and wife, Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, G.T. was preceded in death by sister, Jackie Canada and her husband, Neal; and brother, Ronnie Campbell and his wife, Annie Ruth.

A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Chuck Ireson officiating. Mr. Campbell will lie in state from 9:00AM to 4:00PM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

