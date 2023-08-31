Camp

Heather McCracken Camp, age 84, passed away peacefully on the evening of August 31, 2023, after a long and well-lived life. Her daughters were by her side as she left her earthly home. Heather loved her community and served as the executive director of the Shepherd’s Center in Kernersville, NC for 20+ years. She always had the brightest smile and lit up the room. Heather never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret “Gigi” McCracken, her father John McCracken, and her beloved husband Robert “Bob” Camp. Heather is survived by her two daughters, Margaret “Megan” Camp Mount, Shannon Camp Berry and her beautiful grandchildren Noah and Hannah Mount of Greensboro, NC and Scott and Evan Berry of Charlotte, NC. At her request, her ashes will be scattered at a very meaningful place to Heather and Bob in Murrels Inlet, SC. Memorials may be made in her memory to The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville.