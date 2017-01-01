Cameras in the courtroom

Ms. Fulton has proposed installation of cameras in the Kernersville courtroom, and I ask for what purpose? Has she considered, who is going to watch the cameras? This would be labor intensive, who view’s the footage? How about confidential privilege? How long are recordings kept and what agency will have access to recordings? What is she trying to prevent?

There are a lot more pressing problems that she should direct her efforts towards. In place of cameras how about working on marketing all the empty store fronts in town, some have been vacant for years.

As an entrepreneur from her pickle business she should apply her business history to further the interests of the town, not her own agenda.

Alex McLanahan

Kernersville