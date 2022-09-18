Calhoun

SGM, Jack Richard Calhoun, Retired, 84, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Mr. Calhoun was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joel Calhoun and Doris White Calhoun; two brothers, Joel E. Calhoun, Jr., and Jerry D. Calhoun; and one sister, Dura Mae Venable. Left behind is his son, Jeffrey Wayne Calhoun (Jeanna); and a very dear friend, he also considered his son, Chris Grubbs (Jessica).

During his service time of more than 30 years with the Army National Guard of NC, where he climbed the ranks to SGM HHC 105th Engr. Gr., he worked as an Environmental Officer for Desoto Chemical now Sherwin Williams Paint Co. After retirement he was content to stay at home with his country music, baseball, and Winston Cup Racing.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Pierce- Jefferson Funeral Services, 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Arlan Faircloth officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.