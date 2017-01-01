Caleb’s Creek playground

Playtime at Caleb’s Creek Elementary School has been somewhat limited for years and that is something the parents of students at the school and the students themselves hope will be changed in the near future. The PTA at the school has been trying to raise enough money for a playground for some time and will continue to do so.

Kindergarteners and pre-k students at the school do have a playground they have been using. However, this is not the case for the first through fifth graders at the school.

