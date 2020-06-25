Sondra Vaughn of The Kids’ Clubhouse has been named the 2020 Business Person of the Year for a business with 10 and under employees by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce as part of the organization’s annual recognition of local businesses.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 31 & November 1, 2020 edition.
Business Person of the Year
