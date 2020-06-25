Chris Oakman has been named this year’s Business Person of the Year award recipient by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce for a company with 11 to 99 employees.
Oakman is president and CEO of Solace IT Solutions. For more, see the Tuesday, September 22, 2020 edition.
Business Person of the Year
