Business park land rezoning

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved a rezoning request for a piece of property along West Bodenhamer and West Mountain streets for development of a new business park during the Board’s May 4 meeting earlier this month.

The request asked that the Board approve the rezoning of a 14.31-acre site at 900 West Mountain Street from GI (General Industrial) to GI-C (General Industrial-Conditional Use), along with an overlay district amendment for the property.

