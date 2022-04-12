Business Park development continues

Last week, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to change the name of Whitt Station Lane to Piedmont Commerce Drive to reflect the name of a major new business park preparing to be constructed off Macy Grove Road.

Approval of the resolution came after a preliminary subdivision review during the Board’s meeting on Tuesday, April 5 for the more than 153-acre project situated in both Forsyth and Guilford counties, with the petitioner requesting a five-lot subdivision as part of the new North Point Piedmont Commerce Center, LLC. For more, see the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 edition.