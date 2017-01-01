Business Advocate of the Year

Kesia Bagby, owner of Cool Breeze 1250 Heating & Cooling, along with her husband, Stephen Bagby, was surprised when she received the Business Advocate of the Year Award during the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s 35th Annual Business Awards breakfast held on September 9.

The Business Advocate of the Year Award provides assistance to businesses or supports entrepreneurial development, volunteers time and energy to assist business, promotes business for economic development, supports business issues and initiatives through written or spoken efforts, and makes a sincere effort to foster business growth as well as business promotion in our community.

