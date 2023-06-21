Burchette

Burr Lee Burchette, 89, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born on July 4, 1933, to the late William Burchette and Mary Handy Burchette. Burr was a proud Army veteran. He retired from the Roadway Express working at the dock for 30 years. Burr was a devoted member of Kerwin Baptist Church for 30 years. He was quite an active member, you could always find him helping the church through maintenance, visitations, and ushering. If he wasn’t at church, Burr would be mowing yards. He found joy in making a lawn look good, he would mow four or five lawns at a time in the neighborhood. At the end of the day, Burr will be remembered as a kind and charitable man who would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed immensely by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Burr is preceded in death by his loving wife, Viola Burchette; son, Steve Handy; and 8 siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Tony Burchette; daughters, Tina Smith (Robert) and Tonya Burchette; five grandchildren, Hope Albertson (Daniel), Megan Williams (Scott), Logan Parks, Tiffany Handy Lebel, Rachael Miller; nine great-grandchildren, Skylar, Bentley, Zander, Kenzie, Casey, Shawn, Ethan, Parker, and Vito.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Kerwin Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating. There will be a visitation from 12:30 PM-1:45 PM at the church prior to the service. A private family burial will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kerwin Baptist Church at 4520 Old Hollow Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.