Kernersville – Mrs. Dorothy Fay (Hood) Bult, 84, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a long illness. Her immediate family was by her side. Dorothy was born on September 12, 1937, in Beulah, MS. Her family later moved to Greenville, MS. It was there that she met and married her husband, Richard in February 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Dorothy leaves behind her loving husband, Richard of 67 years as well as their four children; daughters, Angela Molloy of Stokesdale, NC and Deborah Shoenfeld of Oak Ridge, NC; their sons, Richard and Wesley Bult of Millington, TN; her five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a younger sister, Betty Ellis of Leland, MS.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at a later date.