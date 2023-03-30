The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will be reviewing 2022 annual reports and 2023 budget requests from Crisis Control Ministry, Kernersville Little League and Krossroads Playhouse at the regular meeting on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.
Budget requests
