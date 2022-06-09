Budget approved

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 3-1 Tuesday night to approve the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget as recommended by Town Manager Curtis Swisher and his staff, keeping in place the current 55.9 cent tax rate and allocating more money for road paving.

The Board’s approval followed last week’s budget workshop and then Tuesday night’s public hearing on the proposal, during which Swisher provided a short presentation.

