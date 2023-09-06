Bryant

Betty Jean Pardue Bryant, 90, of High Point, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Betty was born September 12, 1932, in Stokes County to the late Columbus Johnson Pardue and Ellen Freeman Pardue, both deceased. She loved caring for her family, spending time in her garden, and eating oatmeal cookies–if she could’ve grown those, she probably would have!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julius William Bryant; her daughter, Corene Bryant; two sisters, Katie Swain, and Elizabeth Bryant; and one brother, Lonnie Par-due.

Surviving is her son, Norman J. Bryant (Catina); grandchildren, Juliann (Teddy Stillwell), and Grace (Wil-liam Lyons); and sister-in-law, Lou Pardue.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Joe Bryant and Rev. Gordon Hairston officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service at 1:00 PM. Interment will fol-low at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Westchester Manor or Hospice of the Piedmont.