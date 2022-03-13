Bryant

KERNERSVILLE – Richard Doyle Bryant, 84, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1937, in Kannapolis, NC to Fred and Sarah Par-ker Bryant. He graduated from Odell High School, attended King Business College and served four years in the United States Air Force.

Richard adored his wife, Sandra, as well as the rest of his family. He was an active member of Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the board. He enjoyed watching sports, namely UNC basketball and NASCAR. Nothing made Richard happier than doing things for others. He spent a 36-year career with Delta Airlines, where he was an Op-erations Supervisor. After he retired in 1992, he loved keeping in touch with friends he worked with there.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Sandra Hester Bryant; three sons, Richard “Ricky” Bryant (wife, Sharon) of Kernersville, Randall “Randy” Bryant (wife, Helen) of Haw River, and Robby Bryant (wife, Edyie) of Oak Ridge; three stepchildren, Sharon Sweat (hus-band, Jack) of Mocksville, Jayne Kincaid (husband, Thomas) of Kernersville, and Robert Beeson (wife, Donna) of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Lauren Bryant Anderson (husband, Russell), Nicholas “Nick” Bryant, Parker Bryant, Logan Bryant, Leigh Anne Kincaid, Megan Kincaid, and Chloe Kincaid Donoghue (husband, Aidan); two great grandchildren, Gage Anderson and Madelynn Anderson; his sister, Linda Harward (husband, W.A, Jr.) of Kannapolis; three nieces, Traci Ashbaugh, Amy Hornbeak, and Sheri Durham; his beloved dog, Toby; and other extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church with Pastors Kelly Crissman and Donna Friddle officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com