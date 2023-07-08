Brown

Winston-Salem – Mr. James “Jim” Luther Brown, III, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1944, in Portsmouth, VA to James Luther Brown, II and Helen Byerly Ricketts. Jim was a 1967 graduate of Elon College where he earned a Bachelor of Business Degree. He was previously a Director of Distribution for Bali Bra and Swimwear before working and eventually retiring from New Breed, Inc – a job that he loved because it allowed him to travel to many different cities. Golfing was one of Jim’s favorite activities. He and his buddies would go whenever they were able. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Jim was 34 years old when he became a Christian. He loved sharing his faith, visitation, and teaching adult Sunday school.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Jim was preceded in death by one half-brother, Charles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diane Tuttle Brown; two sons, Jay Brown (Angela) and Jared Brown; two grandsons, Collin and Ryder Brown; three half-brothers, Billy Ricketts, Glenn Brown, and Joseph Brown; and many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Triad Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gerber officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nehemiah’s Few at 1175 S. Main Street, Kernersville NC 27284 or at tbcnow.org. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.