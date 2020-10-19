Brown

MADISON – Joel Douglas Brown, 68, passed away Sunday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 6, 1952 in Forsyth County to William and Ruth Brown. He grew up in Kernersville attending the local schools, including East Forsyth High School, where he graduated in 1972. After completing high school, Joel enlisted in the US Army and served a total of six years between active and reserve duty. In 1976, Joel went to work for the United States Postal Service where he worked full time for 30 years before retiring. Joel had a variety of interests that kept him busy, especially in retirement. He was an avid coin collector who genuinely enjoyed searching for old coins and other collectable coins. He thoroughly enjoyed putting puzzles together that he would frame upon completion. Joel frequently read the Bible and other Christian related books relating to the history of the Bible and he enjoyed traveling to see other parts of the country. Joel was one of the nicest and most generous people someone could ever meet. He never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He would help people who needed guidance and assist anyone in need. In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Leamon; and a brother, Larry Brown. Surviving are his wife, Karen Brown; a son, Douglas and his mother Dorene; a sister, Wilma Ward; and a brother, Bill Brown (Sibbie). Due to Covid precautions there will not be a viewing or funeral. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com