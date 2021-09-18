Broadstreet

Rickie Leon Broadstreet, age 66, of Walkertown, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1955 to Gail Phipps Shears, he grew up in Kernersville and graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Fuqua and Belle Broadstreet; stepfather, Norman Shears; brother Mickey Broadstreet; nephew Brandon Gray; and niece Lori Broadstreet White.

In addition to his mother, Rickie is survived by his children, Sonny (Kelly) of Huntersville; and Caitlin (RJ) of Walkertown; grandchildren Blaine, Alexus, Jayden, and Bella Livingston, of Walkertown; and Lily and Lucas Broadstreet of Huntersville; siblings Barry Broadstreet (Holly), Donnie Broadstreet (Lilith) Mitch Shears (Beverly) Todd Shears (Karen), April Gray (Mark), Jeff Broadstreet (Sandra), and Teresa Hester (Chris), all of the Kernersville area; the mother of his children, Betty Tilley Broadstreet, of Belews Creek; his longtime partner, Paula Yuenger, of Winston-Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

A talented artist, owning American Tile Company for many years, Rickie created custom tile work for many customers. In his spare time he enjoyed painting.

An avid sports fan, Rickie loved the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, the Oakland A’s, and Oklahoma Sooners, and always pulled for the home team, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Rickie was an accomplished baseball player through Little League, High School, and college, attending Sandhills Community College. He went on to coach at RJ Reynolds for many years. His love of baseball was a huge part of his life. Through coaching, he made an impact in young men’s lives – on and off the field. He was always approached by former players to share their stories and respect for him.

Rickie enjoyed watching his grandchildren play the sports he loved so much. Blaine and Jayden with football, and Alexus and Bella with softball. He also enjoyed traveling to Huntersville to see Lily and Lucas, always bringing fun prizes with him.

Rickie loved the beach and the soothing sound of the ocean. He and Paula took many trips to the coast. He could sit for hours watching the waves break and the sun sparkling on the water.

The family will receive guests on Friday October 1 from 12pm – 1pm at Kernersville Friend Church, followed by a Celebration of life, officiated by Jeff Broadstreet, from 1pm – 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rickie’s name can be made to an education fund for his grandchildren. To donate, visit https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/education-fund-rickie-broadstreet-s-grandchildren/6000/

Arrangements for the Broadstreet family are in the care of Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home & Crematory.