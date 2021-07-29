Bright Beginnings

The Kernersville Family YMCA is looking for volunteers to help students have the chance to go back-to-school shopping through the Bright Beginnings Program on Saturday, August 21.

While the event initially helped students from area schools, it now focuses on students from Kernersville Elementary School (KES), as well as siblings of those students who may be in area middle and high schools.

